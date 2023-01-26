Fevertree - mixed results, UK sales slip

Fevertree saw full year revenues increase by 11% on last year, to £344.3m. This includes a 2% revenue decline from its core UK market. Performance was held back by rail strikes in the run up to Christmas, which reduced bar and restaurant sales. There was a 13% increase US sales, ignoring the effect of exchange rates.

The group expects to deliver full-year underlying cash profits (EBITDA) of roughly £39m, in-line with expectations. Fevertree acknowledged ongoing challenges from ''significant global inflationary cost pressures''.

Looking forward, Fevertree expects revenue to be £390m - £405m, representing growth of roughly 13% to 18% in the 2023 financial year. This reflects the impact of higher European energy costs, which the group is particularly exposed to as around 80% of its sales are in glass bottles.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

Fevertree key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 43.5

Average forward price/earnings ratio since listing: 46.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

