McDonald's - Strong end to 2022, more openings on the table

Fourth quarter comparable sales rose 12.6%, reflecting double digit growth in all segments.

In its home territory in the US, sales growth was driven by price increases, higher footfall and successful marketing initiatives. The strongest growth was in International Developmental Licensed Markets, despite a fall in comparable sales in China due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ignoring the effect of exchange rate movements, operating profit was up 16% to $2.6bn, driven by higher franchised margins. Company-operated margins were negatively impacted by permanent restaurant closures in Russia, the temporary restaurant closures in Ukraine, as well as by inflationary cost pressures.

Free cash flow for the year as a whole was down 23% to $5.5bn. McDonald's's ended 2022 with net debt of $33.3bn up from $30.9bn at the same point in 2021.

McDonald's bought back $3.9bn of its own shares in 2022,and paid out $4.2bn of dividends.

Looking ahead CEO, Chris Kempczinski, expects inflationary pressures to continue in 2023. He also noted that McDonald's 'Accelerating the Arches' initiative now includes a greater emphasis on new restaurant openings.

The shares were trading broadly flat following the announcement.

Our View

McDonald's key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 25.3

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 18.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

