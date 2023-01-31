Pets at Home - upgrades full year expectations

Pets at Home's third quarter consumer revenue, which includes revenue from the group's joint venture vet practices, rose 9% on last year. Consumer revenue's now 30% higher than pre-pandemic levels. There was growth across Pets at Home's Vet Group practices and its core Retail operation. The latter saw revenue rise 8%.

"Robust" trading has continued into the group's final quarter, and pre-tax profits are now expected to be towards the upper end of the current consensus range of £126-136m. That's higher than the previous guidance of around £131m.

The group's digital expansion plans are ongoing.

Pets at Home shares rose 9.8% following the announcement

View the latest Pets at home share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow

Pets at Home key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 16.2

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 15.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Pets at Home

Find out more about Pets at Home shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.