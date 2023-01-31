Spotify - record MAUs reached

Revenue rose 18% to €2.7bn in the fourth quarter, reflecting double digit growth across Premium and Ad-Supported revenue, which were supported by podcasting gains. Better than expected Monthly Active User (MAU) growth saw a quarterly record of 33m net additions.

Gross margins also came in better than expected, partly because of lower spending on podcast content. Despite this, operating losses widened significantly to €231m, reflecting higher staff costs as the group's headcount expanded and also higher marketing costs. Spotify expects total revenue will begin to grow faster than operating expenses in the near-term.

Free cash flow was negative €73m.

Looking ahead, Spotify expects to add 11m MAUs in the current financial quarter.

The shares rose 3.9% in pre-market trading.

Spotify key facts Forward price/sales ratio (next 12 months): 1.31

Average forward price/sales ratio since listing (2018) 3.24

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

