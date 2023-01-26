Tate & Lyle - higher prices drive revenue growth

Tate & Lyle's revenue rose 16% in the third quarter, ignoring the effect of exchange rates.

Performance was driven by 19% growth in Food & Beverage Solutions, which benefited from higher prices and acquisitions. The Sucralose division saw an expected sales decline of 8%, as orders pushed through the first half of the year unwound.

Operational challenges seen over the first half at the Primient joint venture are being "addressed", whilst margins are improving following a round of price hikes.

The full-year outlook remains unchanged, with revenue growth expected in line with current levels. Input cost inflation is expected to be offset through several measures, with underlying profit before tax in line with current market expectations.

The shares were up 5.2% in early trading.

Tate & Lyle key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 13.4

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

