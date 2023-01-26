Tesla - demand holding up as operating profits climb

Fourth quarter revenue rose 37% to $24.3bn, a record for the group. Automotive revenues were up by a third to $21.3bn. There was a 44% increase in production, with Model 3/Ys making up the vast majority of the total. The group said it's planning to grow production 'as quickly as possible' to reach the 50% growth target (on a compound growth basis). For the new financial year Tesla expects to produce around 1.8m cars.Total vehicle deliveries were up 31% to 405,278.

The group said demand is strong at the moment, with orders far outstripping production.

Tesla's average selling price (ASP) increased compared to last year, reflecting a more lucrative mix of cars being sold. This helped offset higher costs, which fed into a 49% increase in operating profit to $3.9bn. Despite the increase in profits, margins were tighter overall reflecting higher costs and recent price cuts. The group highlighted the uncertain economic backdrop and highlighted its ASPs have halved since 2017.

The group highlighted plans to cut costs, especially around materials and parts in some of its older models. This comes as Elon Musk said a difficult recession is likely this year.

Tesla generated free cash flow of $7.6bn for the financial year as a whole.

The shares rose 5.5% in after-hours trading.

