Unilever - announces new CEO

Unilever has announced Hein Schumacher will be the new Chief Executive Officer. He will begin as CEO on 1 July 2023, after a one month handover period.

Schumacher will replace current CEO, Alan Jope, who announced his retirement in September 2022.

Schumacher became a non-executive director of Unilever in October last year. He is also currently CEO of the global dairy and nutrition business Royal FreieslandCampina - an €11bn turnover business operating in over 40 countries.

Prior to joining Royal FreieslandCampina as CFO in 2014, he worked for H.J. Heinz for over a decade. In his last four years at Heinz, he was based in China where he led a turnaround of the Asia Pacific zone.

Schumacher said that he will be "very focused on working with the Unilever team to deliver a step-up in business performance".

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Unilever key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 17.2

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

