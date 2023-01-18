Vistry - 2022 in-line, forward sales of 4.6bn

Vistry saw full year completions for the housebuilding division increase by 3% to 6,774. The division's average selling price increased 6% to £324,000, reflecting changes in the mix of houses sold and house price inflation across the year.

The group completed its acquisition of Countryside Partnerships on 11th November 2022. The acquisition is expected to deliver at least £50m in business synergies over the next financial year.

Housebuilding secured 5,352 plots, down from 7,667 plots last year. The rate of land acquisition "consciously slowed" during the fourth quarter, reflecting the increased level of uncertainty in the housing market.

Full year underlying profit before tax is expected to increase by roughly 21% to £418m, in-line with previous expectations.

The group's net cash position came in better than expected at £115m.

The group finished the year with forward sales standing at £4.6bn, up from £2.7bn at the end of last year. This includes forward sales of £3.6bn for the Partnerships business whichVistry sees as less sensitive to open market demand than Housebuilding.

The shares rose 1% following the announcement.

Our view

Vistry key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 0.74

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 1.13

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

