Amazon - sales beat but profits lag

Net sales rose 12% to $149.2bn in the fourth quarter, which was better than expected. Growth was entirely driven by North America and Amazon Web Services (AWS), while International sales fell 5%. Amazon said it had a record-breaking holiday season in the US.

Operating profit fell to $2.7bn from $3.5bn a year ago. The decrease includes a $2.7bn charge relating to the group's restructuring efforts, including severance costs. AWS was the only division to generate profit, which came in at $5.2bn.

The group expects net sales to be between $121.0bn - $126.0bn in the first quarter of 2023, with operating profit between $0 - $4.0bn.

Amazon had net debt of $70.1bn, including lease liabilities, at the end of the period.

The shares fell 5.1% in after-hours trading.

View the latest Amazon share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow

Amazon key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 66.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 120.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Amazon

Find out more about Amazon shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.