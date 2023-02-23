Anglo American - lower prices and higher costs weigh on profits

Anglo American reported full year revenue of $35.1bn, down 15%. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) fell 30% to $14.5bn. Declines were driven by a fall in production volumes, lower prices for iron ore and copper, as well as higher production costs.

A $1.7bn impairment charge was recognised in association with the Woodsmith project, due to extended development schedule and budget. The new Quellaveco mine delivered its first copper concentrate during the year, with full capacity expected at some point this year.

Free cash flow fell from $7.8bn to $1.6bn, largely due to lower profits. Net debt rose $3.1bn, ending the year at $6.9bn.

The board declared a final dividend of $0.74 per share, in line with the 40% payout policy. Total dividends for the year were down 60%.

The shares were down 1.4% in early trading.

View the latest Anglo American share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow

Anglo American key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.36

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 1.05

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.8% All ratios are from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Anglo American

Find out more about Anglo American shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.