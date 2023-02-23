BAE - profits grow alongside record order intakes

BAE's full-year revenues grew 8.9% to £21.3bn, reflecting growth in all segments. This included double-digit growth from the Electronic Systems division, which develops precision guidance and military flight controls. Underlying operating profits rose from £2.2bn to £2.5bn, ahead of consensus.

There was a record order intake of £37.1bn last year as many countries increased their defence budgets. This brings the total order backlog up to £59bn.

Free cash flow rose marginally from £1.9bn to £2.0bn. The net debt position improved from £2.2bn to 2.0bn.

£793m worth of buybacks were made in 2022. A final dividend of 16.6p per share has been proposed, which if accepted would bring the full year total to 27.0p.

Looking to 2023, BAE expects underlying operating profits to grow in the 4% to 6% range.

The shares fell 1.2% following the announcement.

BAE key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 15.3

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

