Barclays - weaker than expected end to the year

Barclays' income rose 14% to £25.0bn for the full year. That reflects growth in all business divisions, with particularly strong growth in Consumer, Cards and Payments. In Barclays UK, the net interest margin, which shows the difference between what a bank earns in interest on loans and pays on deposits, was 2.86%, up from 2.52%.

Profit before tax was 14% lower at £7.0bn, this included a £1.2bn impairment charge, reflecting the weakening economic outlook. Profits were also impacted by £1.6bn of litigation and conduct charges relating to the mis-selling of US securities. Overall performance was worse than the market was expecting, led by the Corporate and Investment Banking division.

The group's cost:income ratio, an important efficiency measure, was 67% and in-line with last year. This is expected to come down to the low sixties in 2023.

A 5.0p full year dividend was announced, taking the total to 7.25p per share. A new £500m share buyback was announced.

The shares fell 8.3% following the announcement.

Barclays key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 0.47

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 0.56

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

