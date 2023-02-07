BP - Huge cashflows drive investment and shareholder payouts

BP's underlying net profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 totalled $4.8bn. This was over 40% below the exceptional performance in the previous quarter, but was still enough to allow BP to score a record result for the year, with profits more than doubling to $27.7bn. This reflects a 48% average increase in the price of oil and gas achieved for BP's oil production and operations.

Free cash flow in 2022 was $28.9bn, up from $12.7bn. Net debt fell by 30% year-on-year to £21.4bn. BP announced a dividend of 6.61 cents and intends to buy back a further $2.75bn of its own shares before the release of its first quarter results.

In the first quarter of 2023, BP expects the oil price to remain supported by improving Chinese demand, and the uncertainty surrounding Russian exports. The gas price is expected to depend on weather in the Northern Hemisphere and also the pace of Chinese demand recovery. Refining margins are expected to remain high, with lower levels of downtime than seen recently. Oil & gas production is expected to be broadly flat.

BP has also released a strategy update today, confirming up to $16bn of investment out to 2030, split evenly across projects in the energy transition, and oil & gas.

The shares were up 4.0% in early trading.

Our View

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

Environmental concerns are the primary driver of ESG risk for oil and gas producers, with carbon emissions and waste disposal being the main issues. Health and safety, community relations and ethical governance are also contributors to ESG risk.

According to data from Sustainalytics, BP's ESG risk is below average compared to its industry peers.Â

ESG data sourced from Sustainalytics

BP key facts Forward (next 12 months) price/earnings ratio: 5.7

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.3.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

