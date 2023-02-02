BT Group - strong fibre demand, outlook reaffirmed

BT Group reported revenue of £15.6bn for the nine months to 31 December 2022, down 1% year-on-year. The decline was largely driven by a fall in sales from the Global and Enterprise divisions, somewhat offset by robust Consumer performance and gains from Openreach.

The Enterprise and Global divisions are being merged to create BT Business. Cost synergies are expected to contribute to the broader cost cutting programme, expected to deliver £3bn in savings by the end of the 2025 financial year.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 3% to £5.9bn, as cost controls more than offset revenue declines and inflationary pressures.

Net debt was £1.2bn higher than at the end of March 2022, at £19.2bn. Underlying free cash flow fell from £900m to £100m due to an increase in capital expenditure and the timing of cash flows.

The full year outlook has been reaffirmed, with underlying free cash flow expected to be heavily weighted toward the fourth quarter.

The shares fell 2.5% in early trading.

BT key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 6.4

Average forward price/earnings ratio: 10.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

