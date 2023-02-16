Centrica - buyback extended as profits jump

Centrica's revenues jumped 61% to £23.7bn. This was driven largely by the impact of higher gas and electricity prices as well as higher prices on retail tariffs. All business areas saw increases, with the important British Gas energy division seeing a 74.3% increase.

Excluding last year's sale of Spirit Energy, underlying operating profit rose from £392m to £2.8bn. The group's Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream divisions accounted for 96% of these profits as their strong production volumes benefitted from high energy prices.

Underlying net cash increased from £680m to £1.2bn. Underlying free cash flow rose from £1.2bn to £2.5bn.

Looking to 2023, the group called out weather, commodity prices and the economic backdrop as factors outside its control that could impact performance.

The existing £250m share buyback programme is expected to be completed by May 2023, and the group plans to extend this by a further £300m. A final dividend of 2p per share has been proposed giving a full year dividend of 3p per share, compared to 0p last year.

The shares rose 4.1% following the announcement.

Centrica key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.22

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 2.72

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

