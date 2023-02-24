CVS Group - strong profit rebound

CVS Group saw like-for-like (LFL) revenue rise 7.5% in the first half, but this was 2.1% lower than the rate of growth seen last year. Reported revenue, which includes the effect of acquisitions, rose £20m in CVS Group's biggest division, Veterinary Practices, reaching £263.4m.

Membership of CVS Group's preventative healthcare scheme, Healthy Pet Club, rose to 481,000, up 4.3% compared to the previous year.

Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) were £57.8m, up 11.2%.

The group's net debt position remains well below 1 times cash profits and £17m of free cash flow was generated. £24.4m was spent on acquisitions in the half, on eight vet practice sites.

The group expects full year results to be in line with market expectations, and continues to target 4-8% like-for-like growth.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

Our view

CVS key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 20.3

Ten year book forward price/earnings ratio: 20.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.5% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

