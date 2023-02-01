Entain - customers at record levels, guidance up

Entain reported a 15% rise in full year Net Gaming Revenue (NGR), ignoring the effect of exchange rates and including the BetMGM joint venture. That reflected a 66% rise in Retail and a 2% decline in Online.

The number of active customers rose to record levels over the fourth quarter, 14% higher year-on-year.

BetMGM, the joint venture in the US, reported NGR of $1.44bn last week and is on track to generate positive cash profit in the second half of 2023.

At the group level, full year cash profit (EBITDA) is expected in the range of £985-£995m, ahead of previous guidance.

The shares rose 1.7% in early trading.

Entain key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 19.8

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 13.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.