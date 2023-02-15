Glencore - volatile energy markets drive record profits

Glencore reported full year revenue of $256.0bn, up 26%, though below market expectations. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 60% to $34.1bn, reaching record levels. Performance was driven by higher and more volatile energy prices which benefitted the energy products portfolio, particularly marketing and industrial coal assets.

Underlying free cash flow of $10.6bn helped net debt post a year-on-year improvement from $6.0bn to $0.1bn.

For the coming year, management expect some challenges to the broader economic outlook but remain confident several positive tailwinds remain in play. China's reopening, supply constraints and a global focus on decarbonisation were called out specifically.

The board has proposed a package of shareholder returns totalling $7.1bn. That's split between a base dividend of $0.40, a "top up" dividend of $0.04 and a $1.5bn buyback programme.

The shares fell 1.8% in early trading.

View the latest Glencore share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow

Glencore key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.59

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 1.12

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 9.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Glencore

Find out more about Glencore shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.