GSK - strong growth and margin expansion

GSK's 2022 results revealed that sales grew 13% to £29.3bn, excluding the effects of currency movements. The growth was driven by strong performances in speciality medicines which were up 29%, and also vaccines which saw revenue grow by 11%.

Underlying operating profit was up 14% to £8.2bn, at a margin of 27.8%, which was 0.3 percentage points ahead of last year. The negative margin impact of lower margin COVID-19 sales was more than offset by several factors including the strong top line performance, a change in products mix, and higher royalty income.

Free cash flow from continuing operations, which does not include a contribution from the demerged consumer healthcare division Haleon, was broadly flat at £3.3bn. Year end net debt came in at £17.2bn down from £19.8bn.

GSK declared a fourth quarter dividend of 13.75p.

Looking ahead sales are expected to increase by 6% to 8% in 2023. Underlying operating profit is expected to grow between 10% to 12%. Guidance for total 2023 dividends of 56.5p remains unchanged.

The shares were broadly unmoved in early trading.

GSK key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 9.8

Ten year average forward earnings/book ratio: 10.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

