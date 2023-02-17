NatWest - buybacks announced as income jumps

NatWest's full year total income jumped 26.1% to £13.2bn, largely reflecting higher net interest income. Net interest income has benefitted from higher interest rates, which made lending more profitable. Non-interest income also rose by £420m to £3.3bn.

Operating expenses remained broadly flat across the year. In contrast to last year when the group unwound £1.2bn worth of impairment charges, Natwest recognised impairment charges of £337m this year, in expectation of higher rates of loan defaults. Despite this, pre-tax profits rose from £3.8bn to £5.1bn.

The CET1 ratio, which is an important measure of how well-capitalised a bank is, stood at 14.2%.

A final dividend of 10p per share has been announced, as well as buybacks of up to £800m which are expected to be completed by in the first half of 2023.

The shares fell 7.3% following the announcement.

See the latest NatWest share price, charts and how to trade

Our View

HL view to follow

NatWest key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 0.83

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 0.61

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on NatWest

Find out more about NatWest shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.