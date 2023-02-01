Novo Nordisk - High demand piles pressure on production

Ignoring the effects of currency fluctuations, Novo's full year sales have increased by 16% to DKK 177bn. North American sales outpaced the rest of the world, and revenues grew by 21%.

Despite a ramp up in Research & Development spend to DKK 24bn, operating profits were able to climb roughly in-line sales, up 15% to DKK 74.8bn.

Free cash flow nearly doubled to DKK 57.4bn. Net debt of DKK 13.1bn was down from DKK 15.9bn.

Novo intends to declare a final dividend per share of DKK 8.15,and has launched a new 12-month share repurchase programme of up to DKK 28bn.

Higher than expected demand, and capacity limitations have resulted in shortages of certain products, and Novo has invested DKK 12.7bn over 2022 to expand capacity.

In terms of 2023 guidance, both sales and operating profit growth are expected to be 13-19%.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Novo Nordisk key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 30.5

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 21.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.6%

