PepsiCo - price hikes drive revenues higher

Pepsi saw organic revenue growth of 14% as full year revenues rose to $86bn. This reflected growth in all geographies, driven mainly by higher sales prices.

Ignoring currency effects, underlying operating profits rose 10% to $11.5bn as revenue growth and productivity savings offset higher operating costs. Underlying operating margins were broadly flat at 13.9%, despite a double-digit increase in advertising and marketing spend in the fourth quarter.

Free cash flow fell 18%, down to $5.9bn. Net debt improved by $0.6bn to $34bn.

Looking to 2023, the group's expecting organic revenue growth of 6% and, ignoring exchange rates, earning per share (EPS) is expected to grow by 10%.

Pepsi will pay a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share, and announced plans to buy back roughly $1bn worth of shares.

The shares are up 1.7% in pre-market trading.

Pepsi key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 23.4

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 21.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

