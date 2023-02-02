We don’t support this browser anymore.
Shell - Full year earnings ahead of expectations

Derren Nathan | 2 February 2023 | A A A

Shell plc Ordinary EUR0.07

Shell saw 2022 revenues leap 46% to $381bn. This was driven by strong growth across all core business lines bar the relatively small upstream segment, which is involved in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Revenues here fell from $9.2bn to $8.4bn.

Pre-tax profit more than doubled from $29.8m to$Â£64.8m, reflecting higher refining margins and strong trading and optimisation results, which more than offset lower volumes, and a fall in chemicals margins.

Free cash flow increased by 13.9% to $46.0bn, and Shell ended 2022 with net debt of $44.8bn, down from $52.6bn.

Shell has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.2875 up 15% on that declared in the third quarter. $18.4bn was spent on share buybacks over 2022, with a further $4bn announced for the first quarter of 2023.

The shares were up 2.1% in early trading.

Our view

Shell key facts

  • Forward (next 12 months) price/earnings ratio: 6.1
  • Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.3
  • Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.3%

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research for more information.


