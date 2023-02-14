We don’t support this browser anymore.
TUI - passenger numbers up, full year guidance intact

Sophie Lund-Yates | 14 February 2023 | A A A

TUI AG ORD REG SHS NPV (DI)

TUI saw 3.3m passengers depart in the first quarter, up 1.0m from the same time last year. This helped revenue rise €1.4bn to €3.8bn.

Underlying operating losses narrowed to -EUR153m, from -EUR273.6m last year. There was growth from TUI's biggest divisions, Hotels & Resorts and Holiday Experiences, while Cruises swung from a loss to a small profit.

The group's sold 85% of its Winter programme for this year, which is in-line with pre-pandemic levels. Average selling prices have been 29% up. The group said booking volumes overall in the last four weeks are now above pre-pandemic levels, and are up 5% for Winter 2022/23 and 10% for Summer 2023. This has allowed TUI to reiterate plans to "significantly" increase underlying operating profits for the full year.

Net debt was €5.3bn as at the end of December, broadly in-line with the previous year.

TUI shares rose 1.9% following the announcement.

Our view

TUI key facts

  • Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 7.66
  • Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 3.50
  • Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0%

