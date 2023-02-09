Unilever - price hikes help sales beat expectations, volumes fall

Unilever reported full year turnover of €60.1bn, up 14.5%, including a 6.2% headwind from exchange rates.

Underlying sales growth was up 9%, driven by all business divisions and beating expectations. There was price growth of 11.3%, partly offset by a decline in volumes of 2.1%.

Underlying operating profit was broadly flat at €9.7bn. Higher costs offset the jump in sales, bringing underlying operating margin down 2.3 percentage points to 16.1%.

Free cash flow of €5.2bn was down from €6.4bn, driven by an increase in capital expenditure and investment in inventory.

Net debt was €1.8bn lower, at €23.7bn. That's 2.1 times underlying cash profit (EBITDA) and broadly in line with guidance of around 2 times.

In the coming year, price growth is expected to continue over the first half. Underlying sales growth for the full year is expected in the upper region of 3-5%.

The board announced a quarterly dividend of €0.4268.

That shares were up 1.2% in early trading.

Our View

Unilever key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 17.3

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.8%

