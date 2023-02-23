WPP - profit in line with expectations as marketing spend recover

WPP's net revenue rose 6.9% to £11.8bn on a like-for-like (LFL) basis, which exludes the impact of acquisitions and exchange rates. Growth was helped by a return to more normal global marketing spending. This includes an increase in TV advertising towards pre-pandemic levels. There was LFL growth in all regions, including a 6.6% increase in WPP's biggest region, North America. Underlying operating profit was £1.7bn, up from £1.5bn and in-line with expectations.

The group's on track to unlock £600m of annual cost savings by 2025, with savings-to-date of £375m better than expected. WPP spent £237m on acquisitions, which included on an influencer marketing agency and reflected efforts to expand in faster-growing regions.

Underlying net debt of £2.5bn was up from £900m, with the increase due to higher investments and shareholder returns. A final dividend of 24.4p was announced.

Looking ahead, WPP expects LFL net revenue growth of 3-5% for 2023.

The shares rose 4.0% following the announcement.

Our View

WPP is a media business. Its agencies help companies in over 100 countries, across all areas of the marketing spectrum. With over 100,000 employees, WPP is no small fry. The biggest pillar of the group is its communications businesses. Companies need to promote their brands or products, and that's where WPP comes in. It offers services including analytics, paid advertising campaigns and PR.

This is a very difficult part of the market to operate in when times are tough. But now economic and geopolitical tensions are easing slightly, WPP is thriving. That's partly because of helpful market dynamics, where a rising tide is lifting all ships. But we're impressed by WPP's self-starting rapid turnaround.

Net revenue is pushing ahead nicely, not least thanks to WPP's laser-like focus on boosting its digital marketing offerings. The new company plan involves focusing on faster-growing end markets (like how to help clients succeed online) and technology. Hundreds of millions will be spent over the next few years, most of which will go on new staff, technology and incentives.

Before it can reach a home stretch, it's worth remembering that WPP's agency business is still being nibbled away at, and it's turning to acquisitions to keep growth coming. WPP needs to prove that recent momentum can be harnessed and continued.

The uncertain global economic backdrop shouldn't be ignored either. WPP's more focused structure will help it if conditions sour, but it wouldn't be immune to a sharp global downturn, when marketing budgets have typically got slashed. There are cracks appearing in some of WPP's larger markets and margins are coming under pressure. In the wider market growth in online advertising spend is slowing. We're pleased with the overall direction of travel but it's something to keep in mind.

WPP's shareholder returns have increased lately, with management making the most of knocks to the valuation over the last year through a share buyback programme. With this in mind the recent increase in debt is worthy of note, and increases the risk to future distributions to shareholders, particularly if margin growth comes under further pressure.

We previously said that long-term prosperity rests on a swift, and accurate, execution of the new strategy. We think WPP is moving at a significant pace, reducing, though not eliminating, that worry. The current price to earnings ratio of 10 has improved slightly, marking confidence from the market. We believe there's the potential for further upside for investors prepared to take a bit more risk.

WPP Key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 10.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

