Admiral - 2022 impacted by an increase in claims and costs

Admiral reported group revenue of £3.7bn, up 5%. That was helped by an 11% increase in customer numbers to 9.28m. Within that, net premiums rose 6.5% to £911m.

Profit before tax fell 39% to £469m, a bigger drop than analysts were expecting, mainly due to increased claims and the cost of servicing those claims. In response to higher costs, prices were increased "significantly" in the UK and the US. The group's combined ratio, a measure of insurance profitability, rose to 101.7% (2021: 85.2%) - anything over 100% suggests underwriting was loss-making over the period.

Free cash flow rose from £175m to £367m. The solvency ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, decreased from 195% to 180%. Surplus capital sits at £540m over the regulatory requirement.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 52.0p, which includes an ordinary dividend of 37.5p and a special dividend of 14.5p. That equates to a full year dividend of 112p, down 40%.

The shares fell 7.2% in early trading.

Admiral key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 15.1

Ten-year average forward price/earnings ratio: 16.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.1% All figures are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

