AG Barr - revenues get a boost, but margins fall

AG Barr's full year revenues rose 15.9% on a like-for-like basis, with total sales in the year reaching £317.6m. That was driven by strong revenue growth across its core drinks brands; IRN-BRU, Rubicon and Funkin.

Underlying operating profit moved up from £38.9m to £43.3m. This comes as the margin fell from 14.9% to 13.6% reflecting cost inflation, significant marketing spend, and the impact from acquiring the lower margin MOMA and Boost brands.

Net cash fell from £68.4 to £52.9 mainly due to acquisitions made last year. Free cash flow fell from £39.5m to £22.9m as the group invested in the newly acquired businesses.

Barr says it is "now in an investment phase". It expects operating margins to fall in the short term as a result of continued investment, ongoing inflationary pressures, and the initial dilutive impact from the Boost acquisition. It then expects operating margin to recover over the medium term.

A final dividend of 10.6p per share brings the year's total up to 13.1p. That's a 9.2% increase on last year's dividend.

The shares fell 1.5% following the announcement.

Our view

AG Barr key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 17.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

