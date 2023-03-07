Ashtead - revenue guidance ticks higher

Ashtead reported a 25% increase in revenue over the first nine months, excluding the impact of exchange rates, to $7.2bn. Performance was largely driven by rental revenue growth in the largest region, the US, and Canada. The UK posted single-digit revenue growth.

Underlying profit before tax rose 26% to $1.8bn, driven by top-line growth and a small increase in margins.

The Group generated free cash flow of $295m (2022: $738m), the decline due to higher capital expenditure. Net debt rose to $8.8bn (2022: $6.9bn) as cash made its way back to shareholders and the group invested in bolt-on acquisitions.

Full-year rental revenue is now expected to grow 21-23%, up from previous guidance of 18-21%. Free cash flow is expected around $300m.

The shares rose 3.4% in early trading.

Ashtead Group key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 17.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 15.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

