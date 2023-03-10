Berkeley - sales down but outlook unchanged

Berkeley's sales since the end of September 2022 were around 25% lower than levels seen in the prior five months.

Controlling costs and maintaining operating margins remains a key focus, as the group says build cost inflation is showing early signs of moderating. Selling prices have remained firm and above Berkeley's targets.

The group is sticking to its guidance of full year pre-tax profits of around £600m, with net cash also expected to land at around £375m. Forward sales are expected to be above £2.0bn by the end of April, down from compared to £2.17bn at the same point last year.

Berkeley said it was taking a "cautious approach to releasing new phases" amid market volatility.

A dividend of 69.44p per share will be paid to shareholders later in March. Through a combination of share buybacks and dividends, the group plans to return a further £141.4m to shareholders by the end of September.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Berkeley key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.31

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 1.68

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

