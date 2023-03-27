Carnival - First quarter ahead of expectations

Carnival's business update revealed revenues of $4.4bn for the first quarter of 2023. That's back to 95% of pre-pandemic levels.

Underlying net losses of $690m were better than the December guidance range of $740m to $850m. The better-than-expected outcome, was driven by increased pricing, growth in onboard sales and higher than expected occupancy.

Carnival also generated positive $388m of cash from operations in the quarter, but did not disclose the figure. That's before $1.1bn of capital expenditures, $0.7bn of debt repayments and $0.5bn of interest expenses.

It's been a record quarter for booking in north America, Australia and Europe. Full-year guidance is looking for underlying cash profits from operations (EBITDA) of between $3.9bn and $4.1bn, but still expects the company to record a net loss of between $350m and $550m.

The shares were up 1.7% in early afternoon trading.

Carnival key facts Forward price/sales ratio: 0.1

Ten year average forward price/sales ratio: 0.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

