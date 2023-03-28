Diageo - Debra Crew to replace CEO Sir Ivan Menezes

After a 10-year stint in the position, Diageo's Chief Executive, Sir Ivan Menezes is stepping down from the Board.

The company's Chief Operating Officer, Debra Crew, will take on the top job on 1 July this year. Debra has been with Diageo in several positions since April 2019. She was President and CEO of Reynolds America at the time of its takeover by British American Tobacco in 2017. Prior to that she spent five years at PepsiCo where she held several management roles.

Sir Ivan Menezes commented: "I am delighted to be handing over the reins to Debra. In the time that we have worked together, I have been consistently impressed with her passion for growth and for building high performing teams. I am confident that under Debra's leadership, and with our extraordinary portfolio of brands and culture, Diageo will go on to deliver our long-term performance ambition."

The shares were flat in early trading.

Diageo key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 20.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 21.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

