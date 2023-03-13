Direct Line - challenging environment sees profit tumble

Penny James is stepping down as Direct Line's full year underlying gross written premiums fell 3.2% to £2.97bn, of which £2.09bn were own brand policies, down 5.5% year on year. The decline reflects a reduced Motor and Home policies, which more than offset growth in Commercial policies.

The group's combined operating ration, which is the percentage of premiums paid out in claims and operating costs, worsened from 89.5% to 105.8%, which is in loss-making territory.

Operating profit fell 94.6% to £32.1m. Higher claims inflation, severe weather events and regulatory reforms were called out a substantial headwinds which significantly impacted the group's results. 2023 will continue to be affected by macroeconomic uncertainty, and claims inflation which is higher than initially thought.

The solvency ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, decreased from 176% to 147%, driven by lower profits, and also losses on investments held. Post year end the solvency ratio had improved by 5 percentage points.

The group does not intend to pay a final dividend, and will review the dividend outlook at the half year mark.

The shares fell 4.6% following the announcement.

Direct Line Group key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 8.3

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 8.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

