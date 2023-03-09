DS Smith - continues to trade in line with expectations

DS Smith has said positive momentum in profitability has continued in the second half of the financial year. In the first half, underlying operating profit was up 49% ignoring currency movements. Performance has been in-line with management expectations.

Growth reflects the impact of supply chain efficiencies, ongoing cost management and "resilient pricing." These efforts have offset lower like-for-like box volumes, reflecting market weakness and customers reducing their inventories over the festive season.

The shares were down 2.2% in early trading.

View the latest DS Smith share price and how to deal

Our View

HL view to follow.

DS Smith key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 8.8

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on DS Smith

Find out more about DS Smith shares, including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.