Entain - revenues rise as active customers reach record levels

Entain saw its full-year Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) rise 10% to £4.3bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates and excluding the BetMGM joint venture in the US. That reflected a 66% rise in Retail and a 2% decline in Online as comparative periods lapped Covid lockdowns.

BetMGM , reported NGR of $1.44bn, an increase of 71%, and is on track to be cash positive in the second half of 2023. Including Entain's 50% stake in this joint venture, Entain's NGR grew 15%.

The number of active online customers rose to record levels, up 7% on last year.

At the group level, reported underlying cash profits (EBITDA) rose 13% to £993m, reflecting the increase in revenues.

Underlying net debt increased from £2.09bn to £2.75bn thanks to continues spend on acquisitions. Free cash flow fell from £388m to £346m.

Entain has started 2023 with positive momentum, but continues to face regulatory headwinds.

A dividend of 8.5p per share has been announced, bringing the total for the year to 17p per share.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Entain key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 18.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 13.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.4%

