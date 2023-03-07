Greggs - momentum continues in 2023

Greggs reported full-year revenue up 23% to £1.5bn, whilst life-for-like (LFL) sales in company-managed shops rose 17.8%. Revenue growth was driven by 147 net new shop openings, an increase in prices and a strong first quarter that benefited from a lockdown-impacted comparable period a year earlier.

Profit before tax was up 1.9% to £148.3m. Higher revenue was largely offset by significantly higher costs and reduced support from Government pandemic measures that had been in place over the prior year.

Free cash flow of £152.4m was down from £235.3m the prior year, the difference largely due to increased investment. At the year-end, net debt including lease liabilities was £109.7 (2021: £84.6m).

2023 has started with LFL sales up 18.8%, in line with expectations. Cost inflation is expected to trend around 9-10% for the year.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 44.0p, giving a total for the year of 59.0p (2021: 57p).

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

View the latest Greggs share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Greggs key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 22.3

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 22.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Greggs

Find out more about Greggs shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.