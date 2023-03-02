Haleon- margins held, with 9% organic sales growth

Haleon reported inaugural full year revenues of £10.9bn reflecting 9% organic growth, driven by improvements in both volume and price.

Underlying operating profit was up 5.9% to £2.5bn, ignoring the effects of exchange rate movements. Margins were flat at 22.8%, as pricing and efficiencies offset inflationary pressures.

Net debt was £9.9bn, down from the £10.7bn at the point of separation from GSK. Free cash flow grew from £1.2bn to £1.6bn, despite £0.4bn worth of demerger costs.

Haleon's 2023 guidance points to organic revenue growth between 4 and 6%.

The Board is declaring a maiden final dividend of 2.4p per share.

The shares were down 2.6% in early trading.

Haleon key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 16.9

Average forward price/earnings ratio since listing: 15.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

