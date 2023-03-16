Halma- continues to trade in line with expectations

For the year ending March 2023, Halma expects underlying pre-tax profit to meet analyst expectations of around £ 359.9m, which would be 13.8% ahead of last year.

Ignoring movements in foreign exchange rates, organic revenue has grown across all sectors and regions. Within that, the USA and Mainland Europe have been the strongest performers. Meanwhile cash generation has improved in the second half.

It's been a record year for acquisitions and Halma sees a promising deal pipeline across its focus areas of Safety, Environment and Health.

As previously announced, Marc Ronchetti will take over from Andrew Williams as Group Chief Executive on 1 April 2023.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.Â

Our view

HL view to follow.

Halma key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 25.6

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 28.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.