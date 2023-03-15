Inditex - profits jump as sales soar

Zara's parent company, Inditex, saw its full year sales rise 18% to EUR32.6bn, ignoring the impact of exchange rates. In-store revenues accelerated considerably faster than online sales. Inditex enjoyed double-digit growth in all geographies.

Operating income jumped 29% to EUR5.5bn. This was thanks to sales growth outpacing a 15% increase in operating expenses.

Free cash flow fell from EUR3.5bn to EUR3.2bn as the group continues to invest in its store space. The group's net cash position grew 8% to EUR10bn.

Inditex sees "strong growth opportunities in a highly fragmented market". As such, it will continue expanding with gross store space set to grow 3% in 2023, while gross margin should also remain stable.

The group has announced dividends of EUR1.20 per share for 2022, representing an increase of 29%.

The shares fell 2.9% following the announcement.

Inditex key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 20.7

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 24.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

