ITV - higher investment eats into profits, ITVX launch goes well

ITV reported full year underlying revenue up 8% to £3.7bn. Growth was entirely driven by the Studios business which posted a record fourth quarter. Media & Entertainment (M&E) revenue fell 1%, driven by 1% decline in total advertising revenue (TAR), as expected.

In the first two months, ITVX attracted 1.5m new registrations and saw total streaming hours grow 69% compared to ITV's old streaming platforms the prior year.

Underlying cash profit (EBITA) fell 12% to £717m, reflecting planned investment in M&E which was partly offset by cost savings. Free cash flow fell from £407m to £280m and net debt rose from £414m to £623m.

Management warned that the near term was "very challenging" and expect TAR to drop around 11% over the first quarter of 2023. In the medium term, the group is "well on track" to deliver 2026 targets, which includes delivering Studios revenue growth of at least 5% a year.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 3.3p, taking the total for the year up to 5.0p (2021: 3.3p).

The shares fell 2.4% in early trading.

ITV key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 9.6

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.6%

