Keywords Studios- 2022 results meet upgraded targets

Keywords saw full year revenue grow by 34.8% to € 690.7m, in line with recently raised guidance. This reflected strong organic growth, positive changes in exchange rates, and contributions from acquisitions. Keywords also said it's benefitting from a continued trend towards outsourcing.

Underlying operating profit came in at € 114.6m, an increase of 29.6%, slightly ahead of management's expectations. Profits rose at a slower rate than revenue because of the exit from the Russian market and costs associated with a return to normal work patterns after lockdowns.

The outlook for 2023 remains unchanged with organic growth expected to moderate but remain above medium-term guidance of over 10%.

Underlying free cash flow was up from € 92.3m to € 112.1m, but net cash fell £ 21.8m reflecting the continued spend on acquisitions.

A final dividend of 1.60p was recommended.

The shares were up down 6.5% in early trading.

Keywords Studios key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 26.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 28.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

