M&G - profit drops, cost saving on the agenda

M&G generated full-year underlying operating income of £1.9bn, up 2%. Underlying operating profit fell 27% to £529m. That reflected declines in Asset Management and Retail & Savings, including non-cash charges of £172m.

Assets under management and administration (AUMA) decreased by £28bn to £342bn, driven mainly by adverse market movements. There were positive net flows into both Asset Management and Wealth for the second year in a row.

A free cash outflow of £1.1bn was driven by lower profits, compared to an inflow of £532m the prior year. The shareholder solvency II coverage ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, fell from 218% to 199%.

By the end of 2025, there are plans to deliver £200m in cost savings and increase the proportion of underlying operating profit from Asset Management and Wealth to more than 50% of the group's total.

The board proposed a dividend of 13.4p, taking the full-year total to 19.6p, up 7%.

The shares rose 2.2% in early trading.

M&G key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 11.0

Average forward price/earnings ratio since listing (2019): 8.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 9.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

