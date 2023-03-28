Ocado - retail revenue rises on higher prices

Ocado Retail, the joint venture with Marks & Spencer, saw revenue rise 3.4% in the first quarter to £583.7m. The increase reflects a 7.5% drop in the number of items per basket, offset by an 8.3% increase in average prices. This meant average basket value was flat at £124.

There was a 13.8% increase in active customers, to 951,000, reflecting new customer growth and more customers shopping with Ocado for longer.

The group said it was offering more M&S products and acknowledged the current trading environment was "challenging". Guidance remains unchanged, including mid-single digit revenue growth for the year.

Ocado shares rose 2.2% following the announcement.

Ocado key facts Forward price/sales ratio (next 12 months): 1.26

Ten year average forward price/sales ratio: 2.91

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

