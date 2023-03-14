Pennon - on track to meet full year guidance

Pennon is on track to deliver full year results in line with management expectations. Results will be announced on 1 June 2023 and will included nearly a full year's contribution from the acquisition of Bristol Water.

As the drought status in the South West remains in place, the group's reinvesting in South West Water to increase water resilience and is on track to meet its targeted returns on investment.

The group's accelerating it's plan to achieve around 50% self-generation of energy by 2030. The roll out of solar generation coupled with its hedging strategy means two thirds of the group's 2023/24 energy needs have been de-risked.

Pennon is trying to support its customers and has announced it will deliver below inflation bill increases in 2023/24.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our View

Pennon key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 2.17

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 1.63

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

