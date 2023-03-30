We don’t support this browser anymore.
Petrofac - awards of offshore wind framework

Derren Nathan | 30 March 2023 | A A A

Petrofac Ord USD0.02

Sell: 80.90 | Buy: 81.95 | Change 32.44 (66.12%)
Petrofac and Hitachi Energy have been awarded a framework worth about £13bn.

The agreement, which represents the largest in Petrofac's history, covers six offshore wind power projects for TenneT, the Dutch-German Transmission System Operator.

The first project contract has already been awarded with a further expected later this year. The remaining four are expected to be awarded over the next three years.

Petrofac will undertake the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of the offshore platforms, as well as elements of the onshore converter stations which allow connection to the grid.

The shares were up 67% in early trading.

Our view

Petrofac key facts

  • Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 11.1
  • Ten year average forward earnings/book ratio: 9.9
  • Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.0%

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research for more information.


