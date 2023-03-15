Prudential - China reopening boosts performance

Annual premium equivalent (APE), which is an important measure of new business activity, rose 9% ignoring the effect of exchange rates, to $4.4bn. This was driven by agency and the group's insurance, which is sold through banks, sales. There was a "balanced" contribution from Prudential's Asian markets.

The group's core life insurance business saw income rise from $6.7bn to $7.4bn.

Eastspring, Prudential's asset management business, saw total funds under management fall 12% to $221.4bn, reflecting difficult market conditions.

The group's net operating free surplus, a key measure of cash generation, rose 9% to $2.2bn. That partly reflects the positive effect of higher interest rates and was partially offset by investment in new business.

The group's GWS capital position, which represents capital requirements set by the Hong Kong regulator, was reflected in a coverage ratio of 307%, down from 320%. The reduction was because of adverse market movements.

The new financial year has started "well", partly helped by increased demand for savings products in the Hong Kong business, because of the reopened border.

A second interim dividend of 13.04 cents was announced, taking the full year payment to 18.78 cents, up 9%.

The shares fell 3.5% following the announcement.

Prudential key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 6.8

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 8.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

