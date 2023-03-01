Reckitt Benckiser - price hikes push top and bottom-line higher

Reckitt reported full year like-for-like (LFL) sales growth of 7.6%, with net revenue of £14.5bn. Performance was driven by higher prices, as volumes fell 2.2%.

Underlying operating profit, excluding IFCN China and ignoring the effect of exchange rates, grew 9.2% to £3.4bn.

Free cash flow increased from £1.3bn to £2.0bn, reflecting the growth in operating profits. The net debt position improved to £8.0bn, compared to £8.4bn the prior year.

Reckitt's targeting mid-single digit LFL net revenue growth in 2023 and stable, or slightly higher, underlying operating margins. Those expectations exclude the impact of the competitor supply disruption that acted as a tailwind over 2022 in the US Nutrition business.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 110.3p.

The shares rose 1.0% in early trading.

Reckitt Benckiser key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 16.5

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

