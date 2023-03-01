We don’t support this browser anymore.
Reckitt Benckiser - price hikes push top and bottom-line higher

Matthew Britzman | 1 March 2023 | A A A

No recommendation

No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Reckitt reported full year like-for-like (LFL) sales growth of 7.6%, with net revenue of £14.5bn. Performance was driven by higher prices, as volumes fell 2.2%.

Underlying operating profit, excluding IFCN China and ignoring the effect of exchange rates, grew 9.2% to £3.4bn.

Free cash flow increased from £1.3bn to £2.0bn, reflecting the growth in operating profits. The net debt position improved to £8.0bn, compared to £8.4bn the prior year.

Reckitt's targeting mid-single digit LFL net revenue growth in 2023 and stable, or slightly higher, underlying operating margins. Those expectations exclude the impact of the competitor supply disruption that acted as a tailwind over 2022 in the US Nutrition business.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 110.3p.

The shares rose 1.0% in early trading.

Our View

Reckitt Benckiser key facts

  • Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 16.5
  • Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.8
  • Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.2%

Find out more about Reckitt Benckiser shares including how to invest

