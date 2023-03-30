SSE - full year EPS guidance upgraded again

SSE upgraded its full-year Earings Per Share (EPS) guidance from at least 150p to more than 160p. This reflects a "strong performance" from flexible generation to boost supply, which more than offset lower than planned renewables output.

SSE remains on course to deliver record investment this year, in excess of £2.5bn.

The intention to pay a full-year dividend of 85.7p per share plus RPI for 2022/23 has been reiterated. This is expected to drop to 60p in 2023/24 to help support the group's "significant" investment and growth plans. Thereafter SSE intends to increase dividends by at least 5% per year for the next two years However, no dividends can be guaranteed.

The shares 2.8% following the announcement.

View the latest SSE share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

SSE key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 12.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 13.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on SSE

Find out more about SSE shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.