Taylor Wimpey - profits hold up, outlook murky

Taylor Wimpey's full year revenues rose 3.2% to £4.4bn. This was driven by higher average selling prices which rose 4% to £313,000.

Operating profits increased from £828.6m to £923.4m, a record figure for Taylor Wimpey. This was helped by tighter cost controls and a reduced spend on new land as the group reacted to lower sales rates in the second half of the year.

Total group completions fell slightly, down from 14,302 to 14,154 this year. The order book fell from £2.6bn to £1.9bn, excluding joint ventures.

Net cash increased 3.2% to £863.8m due to lower land spending. Free cash flow also rose from £429.4m to £477.3m.

While sales rates rose to 0.62 in the first 8 weeks of 2023, this is still significantly below the 1.02 seen in early 2022 as affordability concerns continue to mount, especially on the minds of first time buyers. Full year completions are expected to fall in the range of 9,000 to 10,500.

A final dividend of 4.78p per share has been announced. This brings the full-year dividend up to 9.4p per share, a 9.6% increase on last year.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

Taylor Wimpey key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.00

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 1.61

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.