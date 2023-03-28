United Utilities - costs expected to rise

United Utilities full year revenues were previously expected to be 1% lower this year. This guidance has been lowered by another 1% today due to lower consumption, which the group expects to fully recover in future years. Underlying operating costs are expected to increase by £130m. Meanwhile, underlying finance costs are expected to be around £175m higher than last year, and £10m higher than previously forecast because of elevated inflation.

It's anticipated that net debt will also increase from half-year levels. This largely reflects the impact of inflation on the group's index-linked debt.

A period of extreme weather in December 2022 caused burst pipes and short-term supply disruptions for some customers. As a result, Outcome Delivery Incentives (ODI) will be negatively affected. Net ODI outperformance for the year is expected to be in the range of £20m to £25m.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest United Utilities share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

United Utilities key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 3.01

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 2.26

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on United Utilities

Find out more about United Utilities shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.